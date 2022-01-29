Empirical Finance LLC Buys Shares of 3,077 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $251.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $416.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

