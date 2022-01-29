Empirical Finance LLC Has $587,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after buying an additional 104,322 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after buying an additional 125,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,363,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,525,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $212.82 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.53 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

