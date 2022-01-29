Empirical Finance LLC Invests $705,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of APA by 6.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in APA by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in APA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in APA by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter worth about $842,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. APA Co. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.47.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.