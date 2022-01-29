Empirical Finance LLC Purchases Shares of 12,089 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 10.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 100.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 502.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 163,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 47.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NYSE KSS opened at $60.16 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

