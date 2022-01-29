Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI opened at $508.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.71. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.24 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.43.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

