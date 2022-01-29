Empirical Finance LLC Sells 617 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $49,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

NYSE BWA opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

