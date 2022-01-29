Employers (NYSE:EIG) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of EIG opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. Employers has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Employers will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Employers by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Employers by 93.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Employers by 48.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Employers by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,161 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

