Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$277.09.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$35.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.51. The stock has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.19.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

