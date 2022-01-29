Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.67

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 69254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

The company has a market cap of $590.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 988,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,538 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 75,173 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

