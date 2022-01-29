Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Up 2,331.0% in January

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 2,331.0% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. Engie has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

