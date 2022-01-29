ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the December 31st total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XNGSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $62.44 on Friday. ENN Energy has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $92.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

