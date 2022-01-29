Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the December 31st total of 801,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. 245,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,707. Ensysce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ensysce Biosciences will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

