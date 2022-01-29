Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Raymond James

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

EFSC stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

