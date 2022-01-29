Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Down 94.1% in January

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EUBG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.38. 12,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.16.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
