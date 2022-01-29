Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Down 94.1% in January

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EUBG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.38. 12,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, NV.

