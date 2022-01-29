EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $17.69 on Monday, reaching $451.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,257. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $338.60 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

