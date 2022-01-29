Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $62.37 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $62,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 410.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in LPL Financial by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,428,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

LPLA opened at $166.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.24 and a 52-week high of $181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.70 and its 200-day moving average is $157.38.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

