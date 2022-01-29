Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $98.11 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $98,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Shares of PEP opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.86 and a 200 day moving average of $161.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

