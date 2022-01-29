Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 452,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.11% of Nexstar Media Group worth $68,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

NXST opened at $162.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.40 and a 12-month high of $171.61.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

