Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 73,211 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,211 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.93% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $105,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

