Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Down 55.5% in January

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Epsilon Energy by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Epsilon Energy by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

EPSN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,653. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Epsilon Energy has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.80.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.