EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst H. Stewart now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Scotiabank also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in EQT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in EQT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

