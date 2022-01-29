Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.50.

EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,278,868.87.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

