Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 22 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $57,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $707.56 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $787.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $807.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.33.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

