Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,001 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

PPL stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

