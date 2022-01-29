Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

