Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 22 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.33.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $707.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $787.16 and its 200 day moving average is $807.21. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 241.68%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

