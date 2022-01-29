Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 690 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,883 shares of company stock worth $66,189,185 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Shares of CVX opened at $130.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day moving average of $109.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

