Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,780,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,284,000 after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.61. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.