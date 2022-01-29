Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

PEP stock opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

