Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 628 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.48% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

PWV opened at $48.33 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.