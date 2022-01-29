Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $2.36 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.21. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $35.39.

