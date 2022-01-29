Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,925,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,422,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,581,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,188,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,312,000.

Shares of IMCG opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.11. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

