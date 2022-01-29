Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $68.15 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $71.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $515,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,669 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $104,419,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $61,852,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after buying an additional 604,890 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 405,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

