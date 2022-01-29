Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDEV. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 6.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.