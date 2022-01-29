Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Endeavour Mining plc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$277.09.

EDV stock opened at C$28.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$23.12 and a 12 month high of C$35.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.49 million.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

