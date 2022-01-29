Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Myovant Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,306 shares of company stock worth $456,601 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

