Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

NYSE SKX opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.