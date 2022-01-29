Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Globe Life Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Globe Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.93 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Globe Life stock opened at $102.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Globe Life by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Globe Life by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Globe Life by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Globe Life by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.