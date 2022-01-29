Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Gap Down to $33.97

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.97, but opened at $32.90. Equity Bancshares shares last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 753 shares traded.

EQBK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $533.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $331,470.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $278,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 130.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 108.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

