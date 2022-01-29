Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,143 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Equity Residential worth $63,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $50,930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after acquiring an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a one year low of $60.37 and a one year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

