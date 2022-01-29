ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 23.40%.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994. The company has a market cap of $183.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.43. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

