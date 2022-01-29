Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.76, but opened at $25.53. Ethan Allen Interiors shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 2,216 shares traded.

The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $430,218.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $613.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.