Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.29.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY stock opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Etsy has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $587,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,831 shares of company stock worth $56,752,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 39.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.