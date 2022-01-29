Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73. 170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EUTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

