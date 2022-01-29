eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Shares Down 2.7%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Approximately 1,010,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,458,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.26 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of £6.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.19.

Get eve Sleep alerts:

In other eve Sleep news, insider Mike Lloyd purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($32,379.92).

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.