EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVOP. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of EVOP opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.65.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,047,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,246,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 679,936 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,845,000 after purchasing an additional 666,722 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in EVO Payments by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 13,523.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

