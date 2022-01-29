Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.44. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,415,265 shares changing hands.

EVFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 181,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 472,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

