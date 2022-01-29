Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Lessened by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 1.1% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $113.10 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

