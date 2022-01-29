Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

EXTN stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $168.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

