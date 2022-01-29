Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given New $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.13.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 784,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,001,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 30.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

